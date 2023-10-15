Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has a difficult matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 91.6 per game.

On 84 carries this year, Pierce has rushed for a team-best 247 yards (49.4 ypg). He has scored one TD on the ground. Plus, in the passing game, Pierce has accumulated nine receptions for 84 yards (16.8 ypg).

Pierce vs. the Saints

Pierce vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games The Saints have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

New Orleans has given up one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

The Saints have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The Saints yield 91.6 rushing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense this season.

The Saints have the No. 2 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding one this season (0.2 per game).

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in five opportunities this season.

The Texans, who are 10th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.9% of the time while running 42.1%.

He has handled 61.8% of his team's 136 rushing attempts this season (84).

Pierce has one rushing touchdown this year in five games played.

He has 11.1% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 12 red zone rushing carries (50.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 15 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

