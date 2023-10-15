Dalton Schultz has a difficult matchup when his Houston Texans face the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints concede 183 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Schultz has 17 receptions (27 targets) for 154 yards and two scores, averaging 30.8 yards per game so far this year.

Schultz vs. the Saints

Schultz vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New Orleans on the season.

Schultz will play against the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints concede 183 passing yards per contest.

The Saints' defense ranks seventh in the NFL by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (five total passing TDs).

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Schultz Receiving Insights

Schultz, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this year.

Schultz has 14.4% of his team's target share (27 targets on 187 passing attempts).

He has 154 receiving yards on 27 targets to rank 105th in league play with 5.7 yards per target.

In two of five games this season, Schultz has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

With five red zone targets, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

