Dallas Goedert has a decent matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the New York Jets in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Jets have allowed 206.4 passing yards per game, 14th in the NFL.

Goedert has 21 receptions (while being targeted 28 times) for 205 yards and one TD, averaging 41 yards per game.

Goedert vs. the Jets

Goedert vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 105 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 105 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Seven players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jets this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 206.4 passing yards per game given up by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Jets have allowed seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 16th in league play.

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Goedert Receiving Insights

Goedert has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this year.

Goedert has been targeted on 28 of his team's 168 passing attempts this season (16.7% target share).

He has been targeted 28 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (70th in NFL).

In one of five games this season, Goedert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

Goedert has been targeted four times in the red zone (22.2% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Goedert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

