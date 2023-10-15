D'Andre Swift will be facing the fourth-worst run defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Jets in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

On 76 rushes, Swift has collected a team-high 434 yards (86.8 ypg). He's scored two rushing TDs. Plus, Swift has accumulated 15 receptions as a receiver for 75 yards (15 ypg).

Swift vs. the Jets

Swift vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jets during the 2023 season.

One opposing rusher has scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

The Jets have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The 146.2 rushing yards per game given up by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense.

The Jets' defense is ranked second in the league with one rushing TD conceded so far this season.

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-118)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (60.0%) out of five opportunities.

The Eagles pass on 48.4% of their plays and run on 51.6%. They are sixth in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 179 rushes this season. He's taken 76 of those carries (42.5%).

Swift has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

He has 13 red zone carries for 31.7% of the team share (his team runs on 69.5% of its plays in the red zone).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-120)

Swift Receiving Insights

Swift, in two of five games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Swift has 10.1% of his team's target share (17 targets on 168 passing attempts).

He has 75 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 124th in league play with 4.4 yards per target.

Swift does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

With two red zone targets, Swift has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 16 ATT / 130 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 28 ATT / 175 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

