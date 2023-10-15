Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chas McCormick is available when the Houston Astros take on Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the ALCS..
He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 2-for-3 against the Twins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .273.
- In 65.5% of his 116 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (34.5%), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (16.4%).
- In 39.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (10-11) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 188 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th.
