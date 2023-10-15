Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (90-72) versus the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on October 15.
The Astros will look to Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have won 62 out of the 115 games, or 53.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Houston is 44-38 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-1
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Nelson
|October 7
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Justin Verlander vs Bailey Ober
|October 8
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez
|October 10
|@ Twins
|W 9-1
|Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray
|October 11
|@ Twins
|W 3-2
|Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan
|October 15
|Rangers
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 16
|Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|October 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
