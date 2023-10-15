Alex Bregman is available when the Houston Astros take on Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the ALCS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-4 against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 104 of 165 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on 46 occasions (27.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Bregman has driven home a run in 63 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 49.7% of his games this year (82 of 165), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings