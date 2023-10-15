Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown will face the New York Jets and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Brown's 51 targets have resulted in 35 catches for a team-best 541 yards (108.2 per game) and two scores so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Brown and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brown vs. the Jets

Brown vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Seven players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 206.4 passing yards the Jets yield per outing makes them the 14th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jets' defense ranks 16th in the league by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Watch Eagles vs Jets on Fubo!

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (four of five).

Brown has received 30.4% of his team's 168 passing attempts this season (51 targets).

He has 541 receiving yards on 51 targets to rank 14th in league play with 10.6 yards per target.

Brown has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has two total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Brown (four red zone targets) has been targeted 22.2% of the time in the red zone (18 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 TAR / 9 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 7 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.