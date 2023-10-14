Week 7 Big Ten Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Week 7 of the college football schedule included five games featuring Big Ten teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Indiana vs. Michigan | Ohio State vs. Purdue
Week 7 Big Ten Results
Michigan 52 Indiana 7
- Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Michigan Leaders
- Passing: J.J. McCarthy (14-for-17, 222 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Benjamin Hall (9 ATT, 58 YDS)
- Receiving: Colston Loveland (4 TAR, 3 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD)
Indiana Leaders
- Passing: Tayven Jackson (7-for-13, 52 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Trent Howland (5 ATT, 35 YDS)
- Receiving: Jaylin Lucas (6 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Michigan
|Indiana
|407
|Total Yards
|232
|244
|Passing Yards
|140
|163
|Rushing Yards
|92
|0
|Turnovers
|4
Ohio State 41 Purdue 7
- Pregame Favorite: Ohio State (-17)
- Pregame Total: 52.5
Ohio State Leaders
- Passing: Kyle McCord (16-for-28, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dallan Hayden (11 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr. (13 TAR, 6 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)
Purdue Leaders
- Passing: Hudson Card (13-for-32, 126 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Devin Mockobee (18 ATT, 110 YDS)
- Receiving: Mershawn Rice (6 TAR, 3 REC, 50 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Purdue
|Ohio State
|257
|Total Yards
|486
|134
|Passing Yards
|334
|123
|Rushing Yards
|152
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's Big Ten Games
No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Favorite: Ohio State (-10.5)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: -
Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: -
Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)
