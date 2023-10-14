Week 7 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how every Southland team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Incarnate Word

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
  • Last Game: W 33-26 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
  • Last Game: W 38-7 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Northwestern State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lamar

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
  • Last Game: W 27-13 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. SE Louisiana

  • Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 82nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
  • Last Game: L 33-26 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Lamar
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Texas A&M-Commerce

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 85th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
  • Last Game: W 41-10 vs McNeese

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Houston Christian

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th
  • Last Game: L 38-7 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Prairie View A&M
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northwestern State

  • Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-8
  • Overall Rank: 105th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th
  • Last Game: L 27-13 vs Lamar

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Nicholls State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. McNeese

  • Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10
  • Overall Rank: 114th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
  • Last Game: L 41-10 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

