2023 Shriners Children's Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After the second round at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, Cameron Champ is currently atop the leaderboard (+450 to win).
Shriners Children's Open Third Round Information
- Start Time: 10:05 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Summerlin
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,255 yards
Shriners Children's Open Best Odds to Win
Cameron Champ
- Tee Time: 3:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-12)
- Odds to Win: +450
Champ Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-8
|6
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|7
|3
|29th
JT Poston
- Tee Time: 3:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-10)
- Odds to Win: +700
Poston Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-8
|6
|2
|2nd
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|6
|4
|67th
Lanto Griffin
- Tee Time: 3:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-12)
- Odds to Win: +800
Griffin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|7
|2
|4th
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|14th
Nick Taylor
- Tee Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-10)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Taylor Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|7
|3
|6th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|2
|0
|29th
Henrik Norlander
- Tee Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-11)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Norlander Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|12th
|Round 2
|64
|-7
|6
|1
|1st
Shriners Children's Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Beau Hossler
|6th (-9)
|+1400
|Sam Ryder
|6th (-9)
|+1600
|Cameron Davis
|11th (-8)
|+1600
|Alexander Noren
|6th (-9)
|+2000
|Luke List
|6th (-9)
|+2000
|Chesson Hadley
|11th (-8)
|+4000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|20th (-7)
|+4000
|Taylor Pendrith
|11th (-8)
|+4500
|Adam Hadwin
|20th (-7)
|+4500
|Adam Svensson
|20th (-7)
|+5000
