Oregon, Washington State, Week 7 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 going into Week 7 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Oregon
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +250
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd
- Last Game: W 42-6 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Washington
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
2. Washington State
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1100
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
- Last Game: L 25-17 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Arizona
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. Washington
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +250
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Oregon
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
4. UCLA
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th
- Last Game: W 25-17 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
5. Oregon State
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1000
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
- Last Game: W 52-40 vs Cal
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
6. USC
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 9-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +250
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th
- Last Game: W 43-41 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Notre Dame
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
7. Utah
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +900
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th
- Last Game: L 21-7 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Cal
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Colorado
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Stanford
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Arizona
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th
- Last Game: L 43-41 vs USC
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Washington State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Cal
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th
- Last Game: L 52-40 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Utah
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Stanford
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd
- Last Game: L 42-6 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Colorado
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
