LSU vs. Auburn Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
When the LSU Tigers match up with the Auburn Tigers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Tigers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
LSU vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Auburn (+10.5)
|Toss Up (60.5)
|LSU 35, Auburn 26
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 SEC Predictions
- Florida vs South Carolina
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- Florida vs South Carolina
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
LSU Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on LSU vs. Auburn? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the LSU Tigers have an implied win probability of 80.0%.
- The LSU Tigers have won twice against the spread this season.
- LSU is winless against the spread when it is 10.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).
- Every LSU Tigers game has hit the over this year.
- The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 1.1 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.
Auburn Betting Info (2023)
- The Auburn Tigers have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Auburn Tigers is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Auburn is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Out of theAuburn Tigers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
- The average over/under in Auburn games this season is 7.7 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 in this outing.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|LSU
|44.8
|32.3
|53.0
|20.5
|46.3
|36.0
|Auburn
|29.6
|18.2
|41.3
|18.0
|12.0
|18.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.