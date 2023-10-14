The Grambling Tigers (3-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in a SWAC clash.

Grambling is averaging 393.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 35th in the FCS. On defense, the Tigers rank 46th, giving up 332.2 yards per game. Alabama A&M is putting up 32.2 points per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.3 points per contest (51st-ranked) on defense.

For more specifics of this game, keep reading.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Grambling Alabama A&M 393.2 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (23rd) 332.2 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.7 (18th) 166 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.3 (67th) 227.2 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (34th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has thrown for 1,348 yards (224.7 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has 482 rushing yards on 76 carries with three touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV has piled up 300 yards on 70 carries, scoring six times.

Antonio Jones' team-leading 387 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 31 targets).

Lyndon Rash has caught 24 passes for 284 yards (47.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson's 13 grabs have turned into 153 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has 869 passing yards, or 173.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.6% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with two interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Morrow, has carried the ball 57 times for 336 yards (56 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donovan Eaglin has run for 330 yards across 64 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Cameron Young has totaled 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 317 (52.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has caught 15 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (48 per game) with two touchdowns.

Terrell Gardner's 15 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

