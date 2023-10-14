The field is dwindling at the European Open, with Alexander Bublik getting ready for a quarterfinal against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Bublik has the second-best odds (+400) to be crowned champion at Lotto Arena.

Bublik at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Bublik's Next Match

After beating Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-2, Bublik will face Mpetshi Perricard in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 4:00 AM ET.

Bublik has current moneyline odds of -250 to win his next contest against Mpetshi Perricard. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Bublik Stats

In the Round of 16, Bublik won 6-4, 6-2 versus Barrere on Wednesday.

Bublik has won one of his 24 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 18-23.

Bublik is 6-15 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court types), Bublik has played 41 matches and 25.6 games per match.

Bublik, in 21 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 23.5 games per match and won 44.8% of them.

Bublik, over the past year, has won 79.0% of his service games and 17.5% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Bublik has claimed 15.4% of his return games and 74.4% of his service games.

