SEC opponents will clash when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Arkansas?

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Alabama 36, Arkansas 15
  • Alabama is 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
  • The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • Arkansas has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
  • The Razorbacks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Alabama (-19.5)
  • In six Alabama games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Arkansas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
  • Three of Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.
  • This season, four of Arkansas' games have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.
  • Alabama averages 31.2 points per game against Arkansas' 31.3, totaling 16 points over the game's point total of 46.5.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.3 53.8 50.8
Implied Total AVG 35 35.7 34.3
ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 2-1 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arkansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.2 53 58.5
Implied Total AVG 36 35.3 37
ATS Record 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

