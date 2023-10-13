Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morehouse Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Morehouse Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Bastrop High School at General Trass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lake Providence, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest Christian School at Prairie View Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Bastrop, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
