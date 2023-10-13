Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Mansfield High School at Jonesboro-Hodge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Jonesboro, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Logansport High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lena, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.