Travis Kelce vs. the Broncos' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos in Week 6 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where they'll face Kareem Jackson and the Denver Broncos defense. For more stats and analysis on the Chiefs pass catchers' matchup against the Broncos' pass defense, check out this article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos
|40.2
|10.1
|4
|85
|11.48
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Travis Kelce vs. Kareem Jackson Insights
Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense
- Travis Kelce leads his squad with 222 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored three touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Kansas City has the sixth-most in the league, with 1,290 (258 per game).
- The Chiefs' scoring average on offense is the seventh-highest in the NFL, at 25.6 points per game.
- Kansas City has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 37.8 times per game (sixth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Chiefs air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 31 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (54.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.
Kareem Jackson & the Broncos' Defense
- Kareem Jackson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 32 tackles and two passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Denver's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 263 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 32nd in the NFL with 8.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- So far this season, the Broncos' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 36.2 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 32nd with 2,253 total yards allowed (450.6 per game).
- Denver has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Broncos have given up a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Travis Kelce vs. Kareem Jackson Advanced Stats
|Travis Kelce
|Kareem Jackson
|Rec. Targets
|37
|10
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|27
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|8.2
|6
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|222
|32
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|55.5
|6.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|149
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.