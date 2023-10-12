Quarterback rankings are available here, to help you make the right calls on your NFL fantasy roster going into Week 6.

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 6

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 118.3 23.7 35 4 Jalen Hurts Eagles 109.1 21.8 33.6 11 Justin Fields Bears 100.8 20.2 30.4 7.8 Kirk Cousins Vikings 100.3 20.1 40.8 1.6 Brock Purdy 49ers 99.2 19.8 27.2 2.4 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 98.8 19.8 36.8 4.6 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 98.7 19.7 33.2 2.6 Russell Wilson Broncos 96.2 19.2 32.6 3.6 Justin Herbert Chargers 95.8 24 36.3 5 Lamar Jackson Ravens 95.7 19.1 28.6 9.4 Jared Goff Lions 93.7 18.7 31.8 2.8 Jordan Love Packers 90.2 18 32.4 3.6 C.J. Stroud Texans 88.8 17.8 37.2 3 Sam Howell Commanders 82.1 16.4 38.2 3 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals 75.4 15.1 31 5.4 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 73.5 14.7 36 6 Matthew Stafford Rams 73.1 14.6 40.6 2 Anthony Richardson Colts 72.6 18.2 21 6.3 Desmond Ridder Falcons 69 13.8 31.2 3.6 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 67.3 16.8 31.3 5.8 Dak Prescott Cowboys 58.9 11.8 32 2.4 Geno Smith Seahawks 56.8 14.2 30.8 2 Daniel Jones Giants 55.1 11 30.2 7.6 Joe Burrow Bengals 54.9 11 39.4 2.4 Kenny Pickett Steelers 54.4 10.9 31.8 3.2

This Week's Games

