Yainer Diaz vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Yainer Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros in front 2-1.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Twins.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .282 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 11 walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 44 of 106 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.328
|AVG
|.231
|.349
|OBP
|.264
|.624
|SLG
|.444
|27
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|25
|37/4
|K/BB
|37/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Twins will send Ryan (11-10) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.