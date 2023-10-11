Yainer Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros in front 2-1.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Twins.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .282 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 11 walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in 20.8% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 44 of 106 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .328 AVG .231 .349 OBP .264 .624 SLG .444 27 XBH 18 14 HR 9 35 RBI 25 37/4 K/BB 37/7 0 SB 0

