Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros square off against the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray, with the first pitch at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-1.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Dubon has picked up a hit in 90 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
  • In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Dubon has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (27.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (7.9%).
  • He has scored in 61 of 126 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Twins

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 64
.263 AVG .291
.296 OBP .320
.352 SLG .461
14 XBH 25
2 HR 8
12 RBI 34
28/11 K/BB 42/8
1 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.