There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 7 college football schedule, including the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the LSU Tigers that is a must-watch for football fans in Louisiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)

Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 13

Friday, October 13 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Strawberry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)

Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-11.5)

