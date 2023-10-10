On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this year (33.7%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 55.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 20.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

