The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .273.

McCormick has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this year (16.5%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.8% of his games this year, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 46 of 115 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

