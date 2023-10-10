The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros at Target Field on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Max Kepler, Kyle Tucker and others in this contest.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (8-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

In 32 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.79), 15th in WHIP (1.147), and 24th in K/9 (9).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 5.0 5 0 0 6 2 vs. Athletics Sep. 28 4.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Angels Sep. 23 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at White Sox Sep. 17 7.0 5 0 0 6 0 vs. Rays Sep. 11 4.0 6 2 1 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .260/.332/.484 on the year.

Kepler will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .371 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI (118 total hits).

He's slashed .230/.312/.399 so far this year.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Oct. 8 3-for-4 0 0 3 5 at Astros Oct. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Sep. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

