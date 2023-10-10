The ALDS resumes Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET when the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros live on FOX from Target Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series following the first two games. Cristian Javier will start for the Astros and Sonny Gray is the Twins' starter for the contest.

The Twins have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+115). The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +115 8 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Astros have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in 24, or 63.2%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Houston has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 85 of its 164 opportunities.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 9-11-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 31-23 57-50 60-52 28-21

