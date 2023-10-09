Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +15000, the Houston Texans are No. 24 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Texans considerably lower (24th in the league) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).
- The Texans' Super Bowl odds have improved from +20000 at the start of the season to +15000, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.
- The Texans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.7%.
Houston Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this year.
- Houston has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.
- The Texans have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- Houston has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Texans are totaling 357.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 17th, allowing 338.8 yards per contest.
- The Texans rank 13th in scoring offense (23.0 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (20.0 points allowed per game) this season.
Texans Impact Players
- In five games, C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,461 yards (292.2 per game), with seven TDs and zero INTs, and completing 61.3%.
- Also, Stroud has run for 53 yards and zero scores.
- Nico Collins has 25 receptions for 467 yards (93.4 per game) and three TDs in five games.
- Nathaniel Dell has 19 catches for 324 yards (64.8 per game) and two TDs in five games.
- Dameon Pierce has run for 247 yards (49.4 per game) and one TD in five games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, the Texans' Jonathan Greenard has recorded 19 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three sacks in his five games.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|L 25-9
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|L 31-20
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|W 37-17
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|W 30-6
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|L 21-19
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+75000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+25000
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
