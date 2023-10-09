At +15000, the Houston Texans are No. 24 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.

Odds to Win the AFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Bookmakers rate the Texans considerably lower (24th in the league) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).

The Texans' Super Bowl odds have improved from +20000 at the start of the season to +15000, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.

The Texans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.7%.

Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this year.

Houston has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

The Texans have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Houston has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Texans are totaling 357.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 17th, allowing 338.8 yards per contest.

The Texans rank 13th in scoring offense (23.0 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (20.0 points allowed per game) this season.

In five games, C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,461 yards (292.2 per game), with seven TDs and zero INTs, and completing 61.3%.

Also, Stroud has run for 53 yards and zero scores.

Nico Collins has 25 receptions for 467 yards (93.4 per game) and three TDs in five games.

Nathaniel Dell has 19 catches for 324 yards (64.8 per game) and two TDs in five games.

Dameon Pierce has run for 247 yards (49.4 per game) and one TD in five games.

As a tone-setter on defense, the Texans' Jonathan Greenard has recorded 19 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three sacks in his five games.

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1800 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +2500 4 October 1 Steelers W 30-6 +5000 5 October 8 @ Falcons L 21-19 +6600 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +75000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +2500 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2500 13 December 3 Broncos - +25000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +10000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

