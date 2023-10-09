The New Orleans Saints right now have the 13th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +4000.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Saints are 13th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), much higher than their computer rankings (19th).

The Saints were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The Saints have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans hasn won once against the spread this year.

No Saints game has gone over the point total this season.

The Saints have put together a 2-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

New Orleans won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Saints sport the 25th-ranked offense this year (289.0 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 274.6 yards allowed per game.

The Saints own the 22nd-ranked offense this season (19.2 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 15.2 points allowed per game.

Saints Impact Players

In five games, Derek Carr has passed for 946 yards (189.2 per game), with four TDs and two INTs, and completing 65.3%.

In five games, Chris Olave has 25 receptions for 318 yards (63.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Rashid Shaheed has 14 receptions for 213 yards (42.6 per game) and one TD in five games.

In five games, Michael Thomas has 26 receptions for 284 yards (56.8 per game) and zero scores.

Carl Granderson has compiled 17 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in five games for the Saints.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +75000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers L 26-9 +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots W 34-0 +20000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +75000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +1400 14 December 10 Panthers - +75000 15 December 17 Giants - +30000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.