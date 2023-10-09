Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, eighth-ranked in the league as of October 9.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Ravens lower (eighth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).
- In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Ravens currently have the same odds, going from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +1800.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Ravens have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore has covered the spread three times in five games.
- One Ravens game (out of five) has hit the over this year.
- The Ravens have put together a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Ravens have the 13th-ranked offense this season (335.0 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking second-best with just 266.4 yards allowed per game.
- On defense, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 15.0 points per game. They rank 17th on offense (21.8 points per game).
Ravens Impact Players
- In five games, Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,030 yards (206.0 per game), with four TDs and two INTs, and completing 69.9%.
- Jackson also has run for 265 yards and four scores.
- In four games, Mark Andrews has 20 receptions for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and three TDs.
- In five games, Zay Flowers has 29 receptions for 317 yards (63.4 per game) and zero scores.
- Gus Edwards has run for 241 yards (48.2 per game) and one TD in five games.
- On defense, Roquan Smith has helped set the tone with 54 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended in five games.
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|W 28-3
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|L 17-10
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1400
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+450
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
