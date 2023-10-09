The Baltimore Ravens have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, eighth-ranked in the league as of October 9.

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +110

+110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Ravens lower (eighth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Ravens currently have the same odds, going from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +1800.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Ravens have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore has covered the spread three times in five games.

One Ravens game (out of five) has hit the over this year.

The Ravens have put together a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ravens have the 13th-ranked offense this season (335.0 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking second-best with just 266.4 yards allowed per game.

On defense, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 15.0 points per game. They rank 17th on offense (21.8 points per game).

Ravens Impact Players

In five games, Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,030 yards (206.0 per game), with four TDs and two INTs, and completing 69.9%.

Jackson also has run for 265 yards and four scores.

In four games, Mark Andrews has 20 receptions for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and three TDs.

In five games, Zay Flowers has 29 receptions for 317 yards (63.4 per game) and zero scores.

Gus Edwards has run for 241 yards (48.2 per game) and one TD in five games.

On defense, Roquan Smith has helped set the tone with 54 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended in five games.

Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +15000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns W 28-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers L 17-10 +5000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1400 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +2500 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +450 17 December 31 Dolphins - +900 18 January 7 Steelers - +5000

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.