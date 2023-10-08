Looking to see how the three games with MWC teams played out in Week 6 of the college football schedule?. Check out the article below for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Fresno State vs. Wyoming | San Jose State vs. Boise State | Colorado State vs. Utah State

Week 6 MWC Results

Wyoming 24 Fresno State 19

Pregame Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)

Wyoming Leaders

Passing: Andrew Peasley (19-for-27, 183 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Andrew Peasley (19-for-27, 183 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Harrison Waylee (22 ATT, 83 YDS)

Harrison Waylee (22 ATT, 83 YDS) Receiving: Treyton Welch (6 TAR, 6 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

Fresno State Leaders

Passing: Mikey Keene (23-for-35, 218 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Mikey Keene (23-for-35, 218 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Malik Sherrod (11 ATT, 48 YDS)

Malik Sherrod (11 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: Jalen Moss (11 TAR, 9 REC, 115 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Wyoming Fresno State 329 Total Yards 324 199 Passing Yards 286 130 Rushing Yards 38 0 Turnovers 1

Boise State 35 San Jose State 27

Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-8.5)

Boise State Leaders

Passing: Maddux Madsen (9-for-16, 155 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Maddux Madsen (9-for-16, 155 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ashton Jeanty (24 ATT, 167 YDS)

Ashton Jeanty (24 ATT, 167 YDS) Receiving: Eric McAlister (9 TAR, 5 REC, 170 YDS, 1 TD)

San Jose State Leaders

Passing: Chevan Cordeiro (23-for-38, 325 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Chevan Cordeiro (23-for-38, 325 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Kairee Robinson (12 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD)

Kairee Robinson (12 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Nick Nash (8 TAR, 4 REC, 99 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Boise State San Jose State 492 Total Yards 429 230 Passing Yards 325 262 Rushing Yards 104 3 Turnovers 1

Utah State 44 Colorado State 24

Pregame Favorite: Colorado State (-3)

Utah State Leaders

Passing: Cooper Legas (19-for-29, 387 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)

Cooper Legas (19-for-29, 387 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Davon Booth (14 ATT, 141 YDS, 2 TDs)

Davon Booth (14 ATT, 141 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Terrell Vaughn (10 TAR, 8 REC, 143 YDS, 1 TD)

Colorado State Leaders

Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (26-for-57, 225 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (26-for-57, 225 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Kobe Johnson (17 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Kobe Johnson (17 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Louis Brown (12 TAR, 6 REC, 54 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Utah State Colorado State 639 Total Yards 320 387 Passing Yards 225 252 Rushing Yards 95 4 Turnovers 5

Next Week's MWC Games

Fresno State Bulldogs at Utah State Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 13

Friday, October 13 Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Fresno State (-7)

UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Favorite: UNLV (-9.5)

San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: University Stadium (NM)

University Stadium (NM) TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Favorite: San Jose State (-9.5)

Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)

Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams

Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-7.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: San Diego State (-5.5)

