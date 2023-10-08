The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are listed as only 1-point underdogs against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The contest's over/under is listed at 40.

Before the Patriots play the Saints, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Saints vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New England Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Patriots (-1) 40 -115 -105 FanDuel Patriots (-1) 40 -108 -108

New Orleans vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

Saints vs. Patriots Betting Insights

New Orleans is winless against the spread this year.

New Orleans and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

New England is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have covered every time (1-0) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.

In New England's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

