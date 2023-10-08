Will Robert Woods Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Woods' stats below.
In terms of season stats, Woods has been targeted 31 times and has 18 catches for 191 yards (10.6 per reception) and zero TDs.
Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Texans have no other receivers on the injury report.
Texans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|18
|191
|42
|0
|10.6
Woods Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
