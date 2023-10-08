Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Woods' stats below.

In terms of season stats, Woods has been targeted 31 times and has 18 catches for 191 yards (10.6 per reception) and zero TDs.

Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Texans have no other receivers on the injury report.

Texans vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 18 191 42 0 10.6

Woods Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0

