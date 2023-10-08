Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods has a tough matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are conceding the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 176.3 per game.

Woods' 31 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 191 yards (47.8 per game) so far this year.

Woods vs. the Falcons

Woods vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 176.3 passing yards per game conceded by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Falcons have allowed six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 21st in the league.

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Woods Receiving Insights

Woods has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this year.

Woods has received 20.4% of his team's 152 passing attempts this season (31 targets).

He has 191 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 94th in NFL play with 6.2 yards per target.

Woods, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With four red zone targets, Woods has been on the receiving end of 28.6% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.

Woods' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

