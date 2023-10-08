Rashod Bateman was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Baltimore Ravens match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. If you're trying to find Bateman's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Bateman has been targeted nine times, with season stats of 59 yards on seven receptions (8.4 per catch) and zero TDs.

Rashod Bateman Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Odell Beckham Jr. (LP/ankle): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Bateman 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 7 59 11 0 8.4

Bateman Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 3 35 0 Week 2 @Bengals 3 3 18 0 Week 3 Colts 3 1 6 0

