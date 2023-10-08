Quez Watkins was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. If you're looking for Watkins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game last year, Watkins was targeted 51 times, with season stats of 354 yards on 33 receptions (10.7 per catch) and three TDs.

Keep an eye on Watkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Quez Watkins Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Eagles have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Britain Covey (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Watkins 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 33 354 146 3 10.7

Watkins Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Vikings 2 2 69 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 4 3 19 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 1 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 2 2 25 0 Week 10 Commanders 4 4 80 0 Week 11 @Colts 2 2 31 1 Week 12 Packers 5 3 35 1 Week 13 Titans 6 5 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 5 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bears 6 4 6 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 5 1 19 0 Week 17 Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Giants 4 2 14 0 Championship Game 49ers 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 2 1 8 0

Rep Quez Watkins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.