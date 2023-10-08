Will Quez Watkins Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Quez Watkins was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. If you're looking for Watkins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game last year, Watkins was targeted 51 times, with season stats of 354 yards on 33 receptions (10.7 per catch) and three TDs.
Quez Watkins Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Eagles have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Britain Covey (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec
Eagles vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Watkins 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|33
|354
|146
|3
|10.7
Watkins Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Vikings
|2
|2
|69
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|4
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|4
|4
|80
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|2
|2
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Packers
|5
|3
|35
|1
|Week 13
|Titans
|6
|5
|37
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|5
|4
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|6
|4
|6
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|5
|1
|19
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|4
|2
|14
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|2
|1
|8
|0
