Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Seeking Beckham's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Beckham has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 66 yards on five receptions (13.2 per catch) and zero TDs.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Rashod Bateman (FP/hamstring): 7 Rec; 59 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|5
|66
|8
|0
|13.2
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
