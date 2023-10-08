Nico Collins has a tough matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 176.3 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

This season Collins has 22 grabs (on 32 targets) for a team-leading 428 yards and three scores, averaging 107.0 yards per game.

Collins vs. the Falcons

Collins vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 176.3 passing yards the Falcons concede per outing makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Falcons have the No. 21 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up six this season (1.5 per game).

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Collins Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Collins has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (three of four).

Collins has 21.1% of his team's target share (32 targets on 152 passing attempts).

He has 428 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank sixth in league play with 13.4 yards per target.

Collins has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of four), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (37.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Collins (two red zone targets) has been targeted 14.3% of the time in the red zone (14 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 168 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 146 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

