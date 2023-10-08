Juwan Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 5 game against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Johnson has been targeted 12 times and has seven catches for 61 yards (8.7 per reception) and zero TDs.

Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Saints have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Foster Moreau (FP/ankle): 2 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Jimmy Graham (DNP/nir - rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Saints vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 7 61 34 0 8.7

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0

