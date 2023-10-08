Will Justice Hill Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justice Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens have a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Hill's stats below.
On the ground, Hill has season stats of 22 rushes for 83 yards and two TDs, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt. He also has three catches on three targets for 12 yards.
Justice Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Ravens this week:
- Keaton Mitchell (FP/shoulder): 0 Rush Att
Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hill 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|22
|83
|2
|3.8
|3
|3
|12
|0
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|8
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|11
|41
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
