Justice Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens have a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Hill's stats below.

On the ground, Hill has season stats of 22 rushes for 83 yards and two TDs, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt. He also has three catches on three targets for 12 yards.

Justice Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Keaton Mitchell (FP/shoulder): 0 Rush Att



Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Hill 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 22 83 2 3.8 3 3 12 0

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Texans 8 9 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 11 41 0 3 12 0 Week 4 @Browns 3 33 0 0 0 0

