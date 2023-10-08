Will John Metchie Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
John Metchie did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans have a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Metchie's stats below.
In the air, Metchie has been targeted five times, with season stats of 52 yards on four receptions (13.0 per catch) and zero TDs.
John Metchie Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Texans.
Texans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Metchie 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|52
|26
|0
|13.0
Metchie Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Colts
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|2
|1
|22
|0
