John Metchie did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans have a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Metchie's stats below.

In the air, Metchie has been targeted five times, with season stats of 52 yards on four receptions (13.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

John Metchie Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Texans.

Texans vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Metchie 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 52 26 0 13.0

Metchie Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Colts 1 1 17 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 2 2 13 0 Week 4 Steelers 2 1 22 0

