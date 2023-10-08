Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary will face the Atlanta Falcons and their 18th-ranked run defense in Week 5, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Singletary has amassed 95 rushing yards on 27 carries (23.8 ypg). In addition, Singletary has amassed 25 receiving yards (6.3 ypg) on four catches.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Singletary and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Singletary vs. the Falcons

Singletary vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 110 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 110 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Falcons defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Atlanta has allowed one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The 114.5 rushing yards per game yielded by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

So far this year, the Falcons have surrendered one passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.3 per game. That ranks second in the league.

Watch Texans vs Falcons on Fubo!

Texans Player Previews

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Singletary with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary went over his rushing yards total twice in four games played this season.

The Texans have passed 57.4% of the time and run 42.6% this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 23.9% of his team's 113 rushing attempts this season (27).

In four games this season, Singletary has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

He has four red zone rushing carries (18.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.