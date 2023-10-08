Dameon Pierce was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 5 contest against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Pierce's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Pierce has run for 181 yards on 64 carries with one touchdown, averaging 2.8 yards per carry, and has eight catches (11 targets) for 68 yards.

Keep an eye on Pierce's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Dameon Pierce Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other running back is on the injury list for the Texans.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texans vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Pierce 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 64 181 1 2.8 11 8 68 0

Pierce Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Ravens 11 38 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Colts 15 31 0 2 4 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 14 31 1 3 28 0 Week 4 Steelers 24 81 0 1 27 0

Rep Dameon Pierce and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.