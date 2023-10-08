Will Dameon Pierce Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dameon Pierce was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 5 contest against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Pierce's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Pierce has run for 181 yards on 64 carries with one touchdown, averaging 2.8 yards per carry, and has eight catches (11 targets) for 68 yards.
Keep an eye on Pierce's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Dameon Pierce Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Texans.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Texans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Pierce 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|64
|181
|1
|2.8
|11
|8
|68
|0
Pierce Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|11
|38
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|15
|31
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|14
|31
|1
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|24
|81
|0
|1
|27
|0
Rep Dameon Pierce and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.