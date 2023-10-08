Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce will face the Atlanta Falcons and their 18th-ranked rushing defense in Week 5, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

As part of the rushing attack, Pierce has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 181 yards (45.3 ypg) and has one rushing TD. In addition, Pierce has recorded 68 receiving yards (17.0 ypg) on eight catches.

Pierce vs. the Falcons

Pierce vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Falcons in the 2023 season.

One opposing rusher has scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The 114.5 rushing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the 18th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

The Falcons have the No. 2 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up one this season (0.3 per game).

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in four opportunities this season.

The Texans have passed 57.4% of the time and run 42.6% this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 56.6% of his team's 113 rushing attempts this season (64).

Pierce has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

He has 10 carries in the red zone (45.5% of his team's 22 red zone rushes).

Dameon Pierce Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-118)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Pierce has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pierce has received 7.2% of his team's 152 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He is averaging 6.2 yards per target (94th in NFL play), picking up 68 yards on 11 passes thrown his way.

Pierce does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 15 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

