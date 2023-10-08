Dalton Schultz has a difficult matchup when his Houston Texans play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 176.3 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Schultz has 10 receptions for 89 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted 17 times.

Schultz vs. the Falcons

Schultz vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Schultz will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons give up 176.3 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Falcons have scored six touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Falcons' defense is 21st in the NFL in that category.

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Schultz Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Schultz has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Schultz has 11.2% of his team's target share (17 targets on 152 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 17 times, averaging 5.2 yards per target (114th in NFL).

Schultz has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Schultz has been targeted four times in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts).

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

