The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) are favored by 3.5 points as they attempt to keep their four-game winning streak alive in a game versus the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 45.

The 49ers' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Cowboys. The Cowboys' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with 49ers.

49ers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Dallas Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-3.5) 45 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-3.5) 45 -186 +156 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: NBC

49ers vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

San Francisco's ATS record is 3-0-1 this season.

The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season.

San Francisco has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Dallas has covered the spread three times in four games.

Two Dallas games (of four) have gone over the point total this season.

