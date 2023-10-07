The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Jaguars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Monroe, Georgia
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM South Alabama (-12.5) 50.5 -450 +350
FanDuel South Alabama (-11.5) 51.5 -465 +350

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

  • UL Monroe has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Warhawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • South Alabama has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

