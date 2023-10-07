The Houston Texans at the moment have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Texans this season on Fubo!

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Texans considerably lower (21st in the league) than the computer rankings do (fifth-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Texans have experienced the eighth-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the beginning to +10000.

With odds of +10000, the Texans have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston has won twice against the spread this year.

Two of the Texans' four games have hit the over.

The Texans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Houston has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

The Texans are averaging 368.5 yards per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 13th on the other side of the ball with 311.8 yards allowed per game.

The Texans are compiling 24 points per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 11th defensively with 19.8 points allowed per game.

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has six TD passes and zero picks in four games, completing 62.3% for 1,212 yards (303.0 per game).

Stroud also has rushed for 51 yards and zero scores.

Nico Collins has 22 catches for 428 yards (107.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Nathaniel Dell has scored two times, catching 16 balls for 267 yards (66.8 per game).

On the ground, Dameon Pierce has scored one time and picked up 181 yards (45.3 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, the Texans' Jonathan Greenard has totaled 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in his four games.

Bet on Texans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1400 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers W 30-6 +8000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +10000 6 October 15 Saints - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +50000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +3500 11 November 19 Cardinals - +75000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:28 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.