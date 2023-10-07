The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have +1400 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -144

-144 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Ravens are only seventh-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400), but third-best according to computer rankings.

The Ravens' Super Bowl odds have improved from +1800 at the start of the season to +1400, the 10th-smallest change among all teams.

The Ravens have a 6.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore has covered the spread three times in four games.

One of the Ravens' four games this season has hit the over.

The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ravens rank 13th in total offense this season (335 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 260.8 yards allowed per game.

Defensively, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by allowing just 14.5 points per game. They rank 12th on offense (24.8 points per game).

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 794 yards (198.5 per game), completing 74.3%, with four touchdowns and one interception in four games.

In addition, Jackson has run for 220 yards and four scores.

Mark Andrews has 14 catches for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.

Gus Edwards has run for 193 yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Zay Flowers has 24 receptions for 244 yards (61.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

Roquan Smith has compiled 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games for the Ravens.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +10000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +3500 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns W 28-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +75000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +3500 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +500 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1100 18 January 7 Steelers - +8000

