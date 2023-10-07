Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have +1400 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: -144
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Ravens are only seventh-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400), but third-best according to computer rankings.
- The Ravens' Super Bowl odds have improved from +1800 at the start of the season to +1400, the 10th-smallest change among all teams.
- The Ravens have a 6.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore has covered the spread three times in four games.
- One of the Ravens' four games this season has hit the over.
- The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.
- Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Ravens rank 13th in total offense this season (335 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 260.8 yards allowed per game.
- Defensively, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by allowing just 14.5 points per game. They rank 12th on offense (24.8 points per game).
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has passed for 794 yards (198.5 per game), completing 74.3%, with four touchdowns and one interception in four games.
- In addition, Jackson has run for 220 yards and four scores.
- Mark Andrews has 14 catches for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.
- Gus Edwards has run for 193 yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Zay Flowers has 24 receptions for 244 yards (61.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.
- Roquan Smith has compiled 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games for the Ravens.
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|W 28-3
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
