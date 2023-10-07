St. Thomas (MN), Davidson, Week 6 Pioneer League Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Pioneer League, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 6 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Pioneer League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. St. Thomas (MN)
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st
- Last Game: W 20-14 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Butler
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Davidson
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
- Last Game: W 55-33 vs San Diego
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
3. Butler
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
- Last Game: W 27-17 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ St. Thomas (MN)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Drake
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
- Last Game: W 16-9 vs Morehead State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Valparaiso
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th
- Last Game: L 27-17 vs Butler
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Stetson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Morehead State
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
- Last Game: L 16-9 vs Drake
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Dayton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Stetson
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th
- Last Game: L 34-24 vs Marist
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Presbyterian
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. San Diego
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
- Last Game: L 55-33 vs Davidson
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
9. Dayton
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th
- Last Game: L 20-14 vs St. Thomas (MN)
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Morehead State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Marist
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
- Last Game: W 34-24 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Columbia
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
- Last Game: W 16-15 vs Southwest Minnesota State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Drake
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
